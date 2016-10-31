ANTIMATTER :: Acoustic Nights am 4.+5.11.

Vor einigen Wochen haben ANTIMATTER ihre neue Single “Welcome To The Machine” veröffentlicht (eine Progressive Darkwave Version von Pink Floyd’s 1975 Klassiker). Nun sind sie am 4.11. in Berlin in der TheARTer Gallery und am 5.11. im Kulturzentrum Johanniskirche in Löbau bei einer speziellen Acoustic Night zu sehen.

Info zur Single:

Antimatters new single ‘Welcome To The Machine’, the progressive darkwave version of Pink Floyd’s classic 1975 track, has been a fan-favourite since it was first performed last year and has since remained a staple of their live shows. This brand new studio recording features guest vocals from ‘The Judas Table’ vocalist Jenny O’Connor. Two B-Sides included are live versions of ‘Killer’ & ‘Redemption’ recorded at De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Produced by Daniel Cardoso & Mick Moss. Available physical and digital from www.antimatteronline.com