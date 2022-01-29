ANIMA HERETICAE :: Musikkurzfilm der Finnischen Melodeather

Die finnische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band ANIMA HERETICAE hat einen 12 Minuten langen Musikvideo-Kurzfilm zu dem Song “Constellation Of Capricorn” veröffentlicht. Das veröffentlichte Video wurde für den letzten Song der Debüt-EP gedreht und ist das zweite Video der Band. Die Musik der Band ist eine Mischung aus melancholischem und mystischem Death Metal. Die Songthemen der Band sind von der nördlichen Natur und ihrer Mystik inspiriert und das neue Video erforscht dieses Konzept noch weiter. https://www.animahereticae.com/

“We have had an idea of a video with an apocalyptic setup for quite a while. It was exciting to see how someone outside the band would see our vision. It was pretty clear from the very beginning that the producers Atte Santala & Jenna Wáthen would be able to interperent our band’s theme to the apocalyptic setting. It was a real acid test for our concept. It seems that our music and themes can be visualized beyond vikings, castles and mountains. To the future, that is.” The band describes the process.