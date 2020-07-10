AGATHODAIMON :: Neues Album der deutschen Dark Metaller bei Napalm Records

Sieben Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album “In Darkness” haben sich die deutschen Dark Metaller AGATHODAIMON wieder zusammen getan, um ein neues Album einzuspielen. Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Werkes wird Napalm Records übernehmen, wo die Band einen neuen Vertrag unterzeichnet hat. facebook.com/agathodaimon/

Gitarrist Sathonys:

We’re proud to announce that we have signed a deal with Napalm Records! As some of you know, AGATHODAIMON was put on hold for years. We’ve been working on a reunion for many months though, to get back in shape- and when we finally felt ready and announced the comeback in February, we were hoping to find a good partner soon, to release our next album. Yet, I didn’t expect that we would be contacted by Napalm right away, a label that has developed in such an impressive way over the course of the last decades. Not only being able to sign lots of excellent bands, but who also managed to gather an impressive team of specialists over the course of time, all fully dedicated to and passionate about metal. So, here we are, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of their artist roster. We’re absolutely looking forward to working with these guys!