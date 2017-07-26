AFIRE :: Debüt EP der Finnen ist draußen

AFIRE sind eine neue finnische Melodic Hard Rock Band u.a. mit ex-SENTENCED-Bassist Sami Kukkohovi and POISONBLACK Drummer Tarmo Kanerva sowie Sängerin Suvi Hiltunen. Die erste 3-Track Digital EP ist nun anhörbar unter https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYe-1PvJdD2isEUM5JG8u15Nop2f7xVfn
Track “The One To Take The Fall”
Spotify: http://bit.do/afire-ep-spotify
iTunes / Apple Music: http://bit.do/afire-ep-itunes
Deezer: http://bit.do/afire-ep-deezer
Google Play: http://bit.do/afire-ep-googleplay
Tidal: http://bit.do/afire-ep-tidal
Amazon Music: http://bit.do/afire-ep-amazon
