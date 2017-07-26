AFIRE :: Debüt EP der Finnen ist draußen

AFIRE sind eine neue finnische Melodic Hard Rock Band u.a. mit ex-SENTENCED-Bassist Sami Kukkohovi and POISONBLACK Drummer Tarmo Kanerva sowie Sängerin Suvi Hiltunen. Die erste 3-Track Digital EP ist nun anhörbar unter https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYe-1PvJdD2isEUM5JG8u15Nop2f7xVfn

Track “The One To Take The Fall”



Spotify: http://bit.do/afire-ep-spotify

iTunes / Apple Music: http://bit.do/afire-ep-itunes

Deezer: http://bit.do/afire-ep-deezer

Google Play: http://bit.do/afire-ep-googleplay

Tidal: http://bit.do/afire-ep-tidal

Amazon Music: http://bit.do/afire-ep-amazon

