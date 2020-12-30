ABSTRAKT :: Erster Song vom 2. Album

Die finnische Symphonic Death/Black Metal Band ABSTRAKT aus Helsinki ist aus dem Winterschlaf erwacht und wird am 25. Februar 2021 ihr neues Album “Uncreation” über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Als erste Single ist “Radiant Darkness” u.a. bei YouTube zu hören. https://www.facebook.com/Abstrakt666

The band comments: “The first single Radiant Darkness has been released as demo version years ago but the album version offers a facelift with brass knuckles in completely new way. ‘Radiant Darkness’ is a prime example of the album’s more straightforward material, where synth arrangements have taken a backseat role and a relentless beatdown takes the center stage.”