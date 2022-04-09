AARA :: Weiterer Track vom kommenden Album

Die Schweizer Black Metaller AARA präsentieren ihren neuen Track “Strepitus Mundi” von ihrem kommenden Album “Triade II: Hemera”, das am 13. Mai bei Debemur Morti Productions erscheinen wird. https://aara.bandcamp.com/album/triade-ii-hemera

Info: Die Schweizer Black-Metal-Band findet die perfekte Balance zwischen eindringlichen Gitarrenmelodien und aggressivem Riffing, während im Hintergrund düstere Schreie ertönen. Der hypnotisierende Fluss erzeugt eine unheimliche und unheimliche Atmosphäre, die den Hörer unaufhaltsam in den Kosmos von Charles Robert Maturins Gothic Novel “Melmoth The Wanderer” zieht.

Vocalist and lyricist Fluss comments on the lyrical background of the composition:

“In the song ‘Strepitus Mundi’, Melmoth courts the beautiful Immalee to become his wife. The lyrics consist of a monologue in which he tells her what kingdom he will gift her as a dowry to the wedding. He speaks of deceased figures from history whom she will meet there. From his narration, one realizes that his realm is in the world of the dead. Melmoth tries to gain Immalee’s soul through the wedding in order to exchange it for his own at the end of the 150 additional years to his life – which he obtained through a pact with the devil. So, through this wedding, he wants to avoid pawning his own soul to the devil after the expiry of the agreed additional years of his life.”