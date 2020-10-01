A TRIBUTE TO TIAMAT :: 13 Covertracks im Fullstream

13 Bands haben Songs von TIAMAT gecovert und “A Tribute to TIAMAT” mit Unterstützung von Antichrist magazine and Grand Sounds PR bei YouTube im Fullstream veröffentlicht.
facebook.com/antichristmag / facebook.com/grandsounds / facebook.com/tiamat
01 – Myrholt (Norway) – Ancient Entity
02 – Verdoemd (Belgium) – I Am the King (…of Dreams)
03 – Pantheon (Israel) – In a Dream
04 – Xenos (Italy) – Smell of Incense
05 – Ekku (Italy) – The Sleeping Beauty
06 – Zanpanzar (Germany) – The Scapegoat
07 – Ironthorn (Italy) – Whatever That Hurts
08 – The Revenge Project (Bulgaria) – The Ar
09 – Astralborne (USA) – Gaia
10 – Tyhjä (Finland) – Phantasma de Luxe
11 – Alphastate (Greece) – Brighter than the Sun
12 – Savaoth (Greece) – Cain
13 – Rogue Ogre (USA) – Equinox of the Gods