A TRIBUTE TO TIAMAT :: 13 Covertracks im Fullstream



13 Bands haben Songs von TIAMAT gecovert und “A Tribute to TIAMAT” mit Unterstützung von Antichrist magazine and Grand Sounds PR bei YouTube im Fullstream veröffentlicht.

facebook.com/antichristmag / facebook.com/grandsounds / facebook.com/tiamat

01 – Myrholt (Norway) – Ancient Entity

02 – Verdoemd (Belgium) – I Am the King (…of Dreams)

03 – Pantheon (Israel) – In a Dream

04 – Xenos (Italy) – Smell of Incense

05 – Ekku (Italy) – The Sleeping Beauty

06 – Zanpanzar (Germany) – The Scapegoat

07 – Ironthorn (Italy) – Whatever That Hurts

08 – The Revenge Project (Bulgaria) – The Ar

09 – Astralborne (USA) – Gaia

10 – Tyhjä (Finland) – Phantasma de Luxe

11 – Alphastate (Greece) – Brighter than the Sun

12 – Savaoth (Greece) – Cain

13 – Rogue Ogre (USA) – Equinox of the Gods