A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH :: Neues Album angekündigt

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH haben ihr neues Album “Infernum In Terra” für den 24. September 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV angekündigt. Es ist das vierte Studioalbum der Band um Type O Negative- und Life of Agony-Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato und wurde von Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) bei Maor Appelbaum Mastering (Kalifornien, USA) gemastert, während das Artwork von Kelvin Doran von den Serpent Tusk Studios (Dublin, Irland) erstellt wurde. www.facebook.com/APHND

“The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach,” says band leader Sal Abruscato. He adds: “There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album ‘Infernum In Terra’. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!”