A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH :: Neue Single “Vultures”

Mit “Vultures” veröffentlichen A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH die zweite Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum “When The World Becomes Undone”, welches am 18.01.2019 über Long Branch Records / SPV erscheint.
Gitarrist und Sänger Sal Abruscato über “Vultures”:
“‘Vultures’ is about being used until you have nothing left to give, friends and family coming around only when they need you or when you have something they want and of course waiting for your demise.”
A Pale Horse Named Death
TOUR 2019
27.03.2019 Zürich – Bogen F
28.03.2019 Stuttgart – Universum
29.03.2019 München – Strom
30.03.2019 Dresden – Eventwerk
31.03.2019 Berlin – Bi Nuu
02.04.2019 Hamburg – Logo
04.04.2019 Bochum – Rockpalast
05.04.2019 Düsseldorf – Tube
06.04.2019 Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex