A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH :: Neue Single “Vultures”

Mit “Vultures” veröffentlichen A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH die zweite Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum “When The World Becomes Undone”, welches am 18.01.2019 über Long Branch Records / SPV erscheint.

Gitarrist und Sänger Sal Abruscato über “Vultures”:

“‘Vultures’ is about being used until you have nothing left to give, friends and family coming around only when they need you or when you have something they want and of course waiting for your demise.”

A Pale Horse Named Death

TOUR 2019

27.03.2019 Zürich – Bogen F

28.03.2019 Stuttgart – Universum

29.03.2019 München – Strom

30.03.2019 Dresden – Eventwerk

31.03.2019 Berlin – Bi Nuu

02.04.2019 Hamburg – Logo

04.04.2019 Bochum – Rockpalast

05.04.2019 Düsseldorf – Tube

06.04.2019 Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex