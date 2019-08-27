LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: Neuer Song “Where I fall”

Cradle of Filth Keyboarderin und Sängerin LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT hat den neuen Song “Where I fall” veröffentlicht. Der Song ist von ihrem kommenden Album “Martyr”, das von dem ehemaligen Evanescence-Drummer Rocky Gray mitgeschrieben wurde, und am 7. Oktober erscheinen wird.

Lindsay commented “I’m one of those people who entirely needs to detach to recharge. A “self healer” you might call it. Some people need to be around others to cope with loneliness, but I find when I’m alone I find all the answers as to why I’m depressed or feeling lost. I wrote Where I Fall about this secret place and the thoughts that run through my head”