2 WOLVES :: Neuer Song der Finnen mit Video

Die finnische Melodic Death/Doom Band 2 WOLVES hat ein Video zu einem ganz neuen Song veröffentlicht. “Towards Nothing” wird bei Inverse Records released. http://www.facebook.com/2Wolvesfinland

Niko Pennanen comments:

“Towards Nothing is all the the things 2 Wolves is about. With heavy riffs and haunting melodies it paves a path for the listener to the darker and gloomier side of all things. Lyrically it is the cold-eyed person in the mirror with nothing more to say but to state the inevitable. Nowhere to go except Towards Nothing.”