VINTERSORG :: Neuer Song „Efter Dis Kommer Dimma“

Die Folk-/Prog-Metal-Legenden VINTERSORG sind zurück. Die Band hat nicht weniger als acht Jahre gebraucht, um ihr elftes Studioalbum „Vattenkrafternas Spel“ fertigzustellen, das am 26. September über Hammerheart Records veröffentlicht wird. Ihre neue Single mit dem Titel „Efter Dis Kommer Dimma“ ist jetzt über das Label im Streaming verfügbar.

Pre-order: https://vintersorg.lnk.to/vattenkrafternasspel

Vintersorg comment: „This track has the Vintersorg trademarks written all over it: the harsh black metal element, the Viking choir, the melodic guitars, the vocal arrangements, and some acoustic guitar adorning the chorus. Lyrically, it’s about fog and mist and what that stands for in the context of water.“