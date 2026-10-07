THE FORESHADOWING :: Titeltrack vom kommenden Album

Die italienischen Gothic-Doom-Metaller THE FORESHADOWING veröffentlichen den Titelsong ihres neuen Albums „Ozymandias“, welches am 20. November bei Lifeforce Records erscheint.

Listen: https://orcd.co/tfs_ozysingle

Album Preorder / Presave: https://orcd.co/tfs_ozymandias

„Ozymandias“ tells of a world where human creativity is slowly turning to dust. Inspired by Shelley’s sonnet, the song moves the idea of ruin beyond empires and monuments, into the heart of humankind itself. Artists, voices, memories, and the songs we once made become fragments of a fading emotional civilization, buried beneath time, silence, and sand. But somewhere in the ruins, a flame still burns: the memory of what we dared to feel, and the trace of what we tried to make eternal.“