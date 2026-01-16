SIRENIA :: 2. neuer Track

„Callous Eyes“ ist der Titel des brandneuen Songs von SIRENIA, der zweiten Single aus dem kommenden Album „Amanita Messis“. „Amanita Messis“ wird eine epische Reise durch den bekannten Musikstil der Band sein, die in diesem Jahr ihr 25-jähriges Jubiläum feiert. Viele spezielle Jubiläumstourneen und Shows sind in Planung. 2026 wird ein aufregendes und arbeitsreiches Jahr für SIRENIA, es wird die perfekte Gelegenheit sein, die Band live zu sehen. Einige Shows sind bereits angekündigt, viele weitere Ankündigungen werden bald folgen.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sirenia/callous-eyes

Morten Veland:

„We are very excited to be releasing the second song from our upcoming album. ‚Nightside Den‘ is in many ways a typical Sirenia song, it has a lot of those typical elements that the band loves to include in their songs. It’s a melodic and groovy midtempo song with a nice Symphonic touch blended with electronic elements. This is our second song from the upcoming album ‚Amanita Messis‘. We are very pleased to share this song with you all, make sure to head over to your favourite digital platform and check it out.“