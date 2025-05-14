SHADECROWN :: Neuer Track der Finnen

Die finnische Melodic Death/Doom Metal Band SHADECROWN aus Viitasaari wird am 25. Juli 2025 ihr viertes Studioalbum „0“ über Inverse Records veröffentlichen.

Listen: https://push.fm/fl/shadecrown-tear-blind

Die zweite Single „Tear-Blind“ mit Sheila Bernal als Gastsängerin und Vilma Peltokangas am Cello wurde heute veröffentlicht und das Lyric Video ist bei YouTube verfügbar.

The band comments single:

„Tear-blind is the story of a man reaching the end of his life, wishing that his last days would not be filled with the sorrow and pain of his loved ones. His last wish is to try to enjoy the moments we share while he is still here.“