SHADE OF SORROW :: Debütalbum der finnischen Melodeather ist draußen

Nach den drei Singles, die die Band im Eigenvertrieb veröffentlicht hat, haben die finnischen Melodeather SHADE OF SORROW nun das Debütalbum „Upon the Fields of Grief“ bei M-Theory Audio veröffenticht. Das von Gogo Melone (Kamelot, Ablaze My Sorrow, Mariana’s Rest) gestaltete Album ist als CD und in limitierter Auflage (300 Stück Onyx Marble) auf farbigem Vinyl erhältlich und kann hier bestellt werden: https://lnk.to/shadeofsorrow / www.shadeofsorrow.bandcamp.com

Info:

SHADE OF SORROW started in 2017 when founder Mika Kankainen, former drummer of Soul Terror and Warceremony, was writing material and playing all the instruments himself, including drums, bass, guitar, keyboard, while also handling vocals thus showcasing his immense talent and virtuosity. These songs started to catch the attention of other musicians and producers who in 2020 encouraged Mika to deliver on his promise and he began to record the material to share with the world. A year later digital singles and accompanying music videos started to premiere, each self-released, including “No Return” and “Fabricated Hope“, followed by “Meteor” in 2022 which gained further attention including that of M-Theory Audio, who signed SHADE OF SORROW in 2023.