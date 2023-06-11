SHADE EMPIRE :: Titeltrack vom kommenden Album der Finnen

Die finnischen Symphonic Extrem Metaller SHADE EMPIRE haben eine Single-Video zum Titeltrack ihres sechsten Studioalbums „Sunholy“ veröffentlicht. Das neue Album ‚Sunholy‘ wird am 15. September über Candlelight Records veröffentlicht.

Pre-order: https://CandlelightRecords.lnk.to/ShadeEmpireSunholy

The band comments: „We wanted to do things differently than before on the ‚Sunholy‘ video as the music demanded epic landscapes. We ran into an extremely talented film maker Oliver König whose previous works and beautiful sceneries caught our attention. So we went to shoot the video in the Austrian Alps and ended up on one of the highest peaks in Austria (2500m). We couldn’t be more happy with the result!“