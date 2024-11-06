SACRAMENTUM :: „The Coming Of Chaos“ (Re-issue 2024) im Dezember

Die schwedischen Black/Death Metaller SACRAMENTUM freuen sich, eine besondere Neuauflage ihres zweiten Albums „The Coming Of Chaos“ aus dem Jahr 1997 ankündigen zu können. Das Album wurde von Dan Swanö bei Unisound (Dissection, Opeth, Marduk usw.) neu abgemischt und remastert und erscheint in einer überarbeiteten Version mit brandneuem Artwork von Kristian „Necrolord“ Wåhlin (Dissection, Bathory, Edge Of Sanity) sowie speziellen Liner-Notes der Band im CD-Format.
Neben dem CD-Format wird „The Coming Of Chaos (Re-issue 2024)“ auch als LP auf 180 g Vinyl (unbegrenzte Auflage in schwarz und 500x limitierte Auflage in transparentem Blau) und als digitales Album erhältlich sein, das am 13.12.2024 weltweit über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wird. https://sacramentum.se
SACRAMENTUM – Live:
07.01.2025 Nürnberg (Germany) – Z-Bau + Thulcandra & Nephylim
08.01.2025 Stuttgart (Germany) – Schwarzer Keiler + Thulcandra & Nephylim
09.01.2025 Oberhausen (Germany) – Druckluft + Thulcandra & Nephylim
10.01.2025 Mörlenbach-Weiher (Germany) – Live Music Hall + Thulcandra & Nephylim
11.01.2025 Rosenheim (Germany) – Bavarian Winter Battle + Thulcandra & Nephylim
12.01.2025 Wien (Austria) – Escape + Thulcandra & Nephylim
13.01.2025 Ostrava (Czech Republic) – Barak Music Club + Thulcandra & Nephylim
14.01.2025 Poznan (Poland) – Club Pod Minoga + Thulcandra & Nephylim
15.01.2025 Dresden (Germany) – Chemiefabrik + Thulcandra & Nephylim
16.01.2025 Herford (Germany) – Kulturwerk + Thulcandra & Nephylim
17.01.2025 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat + Thulcandra & Nephylim
18.01.2025 Den Bosch (The Netherlands) – Willem II + Thulcandra & Nephylim
19.01.2025 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo + Thulcandra & Nephylim