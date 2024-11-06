SACRAMENTUM :: „The Coming Of Chaos“ (Re-issue 2024) im Dezember

Die schwedischen Black/Death Metaller SACRAMENTUM freuen sich, eine besondere Neuauflage ihres zweiten Albums „The Coming Of Chaos“ aus dem Jahr 1997 ankündigen zu können. Das Album wurde von Dan Swanö bei Unisound (Dissection, Opeth, Marduk usw.) neu abgemischt und remastert und erscheint in einer überarbeiteten Version mit brandneuem Artwork von Kristian „Necrolord“ Wåhlin (Dissection, Bathory, Edge Of Sanity) sowie speziellen Liner-Notes der Band im CD-Format.

Neben dem CD-Format wird „The Coming Of Chaos (Re-issue 2024)“ auch als LP auf 180 g Vinyl (unbegrenzte Auflage in schwarz und 500x limitierte Auflage in transparentem Blau) und als digitales Album erhältlich sein, das am 13.12.2024 weltweit über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wird. https://sacramentum.se

SACRAMENTUM – Live:

07.01.2025 Nürnberg (Germany) – Z-Bau + Thulcandra & Nephylim

08.01.2025 Stuttgart (Germany) – Schwarzer Keiler + Thulcandra & Nephylim

09.01.2025 Oberhausen (Germany) – Druckluft + Thulcandra & Nephylim

10.01.2025 Mörlenbach-Weiher (Germany) – Live Music Hall + Thulcandra & Nephylim

11.01.2025 Rosenheim (Germany) – Bavarian Winter Battle + Thulcandra & Nephylim

12.01.2025 Wien (Austria) – Escape + Thulcandra & Nephylim

13.01.2025 Ostrava (Czech Republic) – Barak Music Club + Thulcandra & Nephylim

14.01.2025 Poznan (Poland) – Club Pod Minoga + Thulcandra & Nephylim

15.01.2025 Dresden (Germany) – Chemiefabrik + Thulcandra & Nephylim

16.01.2025 Herford (Germany) – Kulturwerk + Thulcandra & Nephylim

17.01.2025 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat + Thulcandra & Nephylim

18.01.2025 Den Bosch (The Netherlands) – Willem II + Thulcandra & Nephylim

19.01.2025 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo + Thulcandra & Nephylim