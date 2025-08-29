RUNEMAGICK :: 2. neuer Track der Death/Doom Veteranen

Die Death/Doom Veteranen RUNEMAGICK kehren mit ihrem brandneuen Studioalbum „Cycle of the Dying Sun (Dawn of Ashen Realms)“ zurück, das am 31. Oktober über Hammerheart Records veröffentlicht wird. Die nächste Single „Wyrd Unwoven“ kann ab sofort über das Label gestreamt werden.

Pre-order: https://runemagick.lnk.to/cycleofthedyingsun

Runemagick comment on the track: „‚Wyrd Unwoven‘ is the opening track of the upcoming album, a classic yet varied Runemagick piece weaving heavy doom-laden riffs with some mid-tempo passages. The song dwells on fate and the inevitability of time, where runes lie in dust and threads are spun beyond the will of gods and mortals alike. Its lyrics echo a sense of shadows interlaced with silence, where broken vows and unspoken destinies linger in the eternal loom of wyrd.“