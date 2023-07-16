RAVEN BANNER :: Neue Single schwedische Melodic Death/Viking Metaller

Die schwedische Melodic Death/Viking Metal Band RAVEN BANNER veröffentlicht ihre neue Single mit Musikvideo zu „Beware The Fury“ aus dem kommenden Album „Rise Up Clan“, das am 1. September erscheinen wird. „Rise Up Clan“ ist voller Wikingerkrieger und blutrünstiger Götter und wurde von Alexander Backlund (Soen, In Mourning, October Tide) in den Fascination Street Studios produziert, wo Produzent Jens Bogren (Opeth, Sepultura, Kreator) für Mix und Mastering zuständig war.

Preorder: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ravenbanner/rise-up-clan

Band comments:

„It is finally time for us to unleash some music on the world! ‚Beware the Fury‘ puts you in the boots of the Viking raiders at the Lindisfarne monastery and grips you with full force. We worked with some brilliant video makers to let this beast loose upon you. Enjoy!“