ON THORNS I LAY :: 2. neuer Track der Death Doom Oldies

Die griechische Atmospheric Death/Doom Metal Band ON THORNS I LAY veröffentlicht den zweiten neuen Track „Fallen From Grace“ ihres kommenden Albums „On Thorns I Lay“. Das neue Album wird am 13. Oktober 2023 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. „Fallen From Grace“ ist nun in Form eines Lyric-Videos verfügbar.

Preorder: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/on-thorns-i-lay-on-thorns-i-lay

ON THORNS I LAY comment on the new track: „‚Fallen From Grace‘ is a song about all those who have suffered from wars and genocides. All the pain, the suffering, the murders and the rapes of the innocents and the memory of all those still haunt us and will never be forgotten. Remember the fallen!“