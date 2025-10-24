MORTEMIA :: „Wicked Game“ Cover

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den dritten MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Coversongs mit 12 verschiedenen Gastsängern. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „Wicked Game“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Chris Isaak, mit Leah als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 24. Oktober 2025, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandleah/wicked-game

Quote – Morten Veland

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Leah as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. This is the third song to be released for this album. I discovered Leah’s music about 2 years ago, and instantly loved what I heard. Leah has a very unique, soothing and expressive voice. I’ve had Leah in mind for a possible collab for some time now, and I am very excited that the time now has finally come. The song we have chosen to do together is a cover of the late eighties classic ‚Wicked Game‘ by Chris Isaak, a song that we both have loved since the day of its release. Leah did an absolutely amazing job, her beautiful voice makes a perfect match with this song. We have created a very cool and fresh version of this timeless classic.

I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Leah on board this project and we both can’t wait to share this song with you all.