MORTEMIA :: Video zum letzten Track der “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions”

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat kürzlich den 12. und letzten Mortemia-Song für “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Nun gibt es zusätzlich noch ein Video zum Track “Adrenalize”, bei dem Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt

Quote – Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Caterina Nix from Chaos Magic as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The 12th song is entitled ‘Adrenalize’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 7th of October 2022. This song is a very dynamic, melodic and catchy song. Caterina has a really beautiful and expressive voice that fits perfectly for this track. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Caterina on board this project, and I am really proud and pleased to be sharing this song with you all. Adrenalize is a great final addition to “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions.”