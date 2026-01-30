Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den fünften MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Coversongs mit verschiedenen Gastsängern für jeden Song. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „Sweet Dreams“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Eurythmics, mit Kristyn Hope (Daedric) als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 30. Januar 2026, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/sweet-dreams-feat-kristyn-hope

Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Kristyn Hope as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. This is the fifth song to be released for this album. I discovered Kristyn’s band Daedric on instagram about a year ago, sometimes the algorithms introduce you to great new music. I was instantly blown away by Kristyn’s voice, and the intense nerve in all her performances. So naturally I’ve had Kristyn in mind for a possible collab ever since, and I’m very excited that the time now has come. The song we have chosen to do together is a cover of The Eurythmics‘ timeless classic ‚Sweet Dreams‘. Kristyn did an absolutely amazing job with this song, and I’m thrilled with how this collab has turned out. Together we have created a really cool version of this timeless classic. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Kristyn on board this project and we both can’t wait to share this song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 30th of January 2026“.