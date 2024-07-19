MORTEMIA :: Neuer Track „Fovamai“

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den neunten Mortemia-Song aus „The Covid Aftermath Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Bei dem Song handelt es sich um eine Coverversion der griechischen Band Mple, die bereits 1996 veröffentlicht wurde. Der Song trägt den Titel „Fovamai“ und Maxi Nil von der Band Jaded Star ist als Gastsänger dabei.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/fovamai-feat-maxi-nil

Morten Veland:

“I’m proud and honoured to welcome Maxi Nil Official from Jaded Star as my special guest for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions‘. The song that we have done together is a cover version of the Greek band Mple (?p?e) and the song is entitled „Fovamai“ „F?ß?µa?“. Me and Maxi already talked about doing a collab together for some time, so I always had her in mind whenever recording new songs for Mortemia. In February this year I was in Greece to play a show in Athens with Sirenia. I was taking a taxi from the airport to the hotel, and on the radio this song came on. I instantly loved it and noted the name of the band and the song. I also knew right away that this song would fit perfectly for Maxi, and since the song is in Greek too, it could not be more perfect. I was thrilled to find out that Maxi also was a huge fan of this song, and shortly after we completed the recordings. I am so happy with how the song turned out, Maxi did an amazing performance that fitted the song perfectly. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Maxi on board this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all.“