MORTEMIA :: Neuer Track „At Journey’s End“ feat. Chiara Tricarico

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den zwölften MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Covid Aftermath Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Der Titel lautet „At Journey’s End“ und als Gastsängerin ist Chiara Tricarico von MOONLIGHT HAZE zu hören. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 1. August 2025, auf allen digitalen Plattformen verfügbar.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/at-journeys-end-feat-chiara-tricarico

Quote – Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Chiara Tricarico from Moonlight Haze as my special guest for ‚The Covid Aftermath Sessions‘. This is the twelfth and last song that completes this album. Me and Chiara have been talking about doing a collab for some time, and now the time has finally come. The upcoming song is an original track called ‚At Journey’s End‘, written and composed by yours truly. The vibe of the song feels like a nice blend of old-school and modern symphonic metal. Chiara did an amazing job, her beautiful voice makes an absolutely perfect match with this song.

I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Chiara on board this project and we can’t wait to share this song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 1st of August 2025″.