MORTEMIA :: Neuer Song „Paint it Black“ feat. Kristin Starkey

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat den vierten MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Coversongs mit verschiedenen Gastsängern für jeden Song. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „Paint it Black“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von den Rolling Stones, mit Kristin Starkey als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist seit dem 28. November 2025 auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/paint-it-black-feat-kristin-starkey

Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome my friend Kristin Starkey as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. This is the fourth song to be released for this album. I first met Kristin on tour in May last year when Sirenia and Temperance were touring in the UK together. Kristin is an amazing singer with an incredible voice span and diversity, and a true touring warrior that just hits the stage and totally kills it night after night. I’ve had Kristin in mind for a possible collab since we met, and I am very excited that the time now has finally come. The song we have chosen to do together is a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ timeless classic ‚Paint it Black‘, a song that we both love. Kristin did an absolutely amazing job with this song, really showcasing her diversity as a singer and really putting her signature on the track. Together we have created a really cool version of this timeless classic. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Kristin on board this project and we both can’t wait to share this song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 28th of November 2025“.