MORTEMIA :: Neuer Covertrack und Video „Gangsta’s Paradise“

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den sechsten Mortemia-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Coversongs mit verschiedenen Gastsängern für jeden Song. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „Gangsta’s Paradise“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Coolio, mit Diva Satánica, Grace Darkling und Rehn Stillnight als Gastsänger. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 27. Februar 2026, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich. MORTEMIA feiert mit diesem neuen Track die 30. Zusammenarbeit.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/gangstas-paradise-feat-diva-satnica-grace-darkling–rehn-stillnight

Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Diva Satanica, Grace Darkling and Rehn Stillnight as my special guests for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. This song marks Mortemia’s 30th collaboration, and I wanted to do something special in order to celebrate this milestone. I have known these awesome singers for some time now, after meeting on tour, and I am very pleased to finally be working together on my Mortemia project. Together with these three phenomenal guests we have created a really cool metal version of this iconic song. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Diva, Grace and Rehn on board this project and we can’t wait to share this song with all of you. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 27th of February 2026“.