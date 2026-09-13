MORTEMIA :: Neuer Coversong „Golden Leaves“

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat den zwölften MORTEMIA-Song aus den „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von Coverversionen, bei denen für jeden Song verschiedene Gastsänger mitwirken. Diese Single ist eine Interpretation von „Golden Leaves“, ursprünglich von Bear McCreary, mit Zora Cock als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist seit dem 11. September 2026 auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandsireniaandblackbriar/golden-leaves-feat-zora-cock

Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome back my friend and former collaborator Zora Cock as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. A few years back I had the pleasure of working with Zora on our rendition of ‚What else is there?‘. For those of you that might have missed out, you can find Mortemia’s version up on all digital platforms. This time around the choice fell on a soundtrack from ‚The Rings of Power‘. A beautiful song in elvish composed by film composer Bear McCreary. When I first heard this song it instantly gave me goosebumps, and I’ve been thinking about a rendition for some time. When I finally got around to working on it, Zora’s voice instantly came into mind. So I was really stoked and thankful when Zora could find some time in a busy schedule to endeavor on another collaboration with me. I’m really excited with what we have come up with together, and we both really can’t wait to share the song with all of you. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 11th of September 2026“.