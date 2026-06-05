MORTEMIA :: Neuer Coversong feat. MINNIVA

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den neunten Mortemia-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Cover-Songs, bei denen für jeden Song verschiedene Gastsänger mitwirken. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „I put a Spell on You“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Creedence Clearwater Revival, mit Minniva als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 5. Juni 2026, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandminniva/i-put-a-spell-on-you

Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome my fellow Norwegian Minniva as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. The song of choice this time is another timeless classic dating all the way back to 1968. ‚I put a Spell on You‘ by Creedence Clearwater Revival. This is one of those classic hits from the past that has stayed with me since the first encounter, and I am super thrilled to have teamed up with Minniva for this one. I’ve had Minniva in mind for a possible collab for quite some time now, and I am very pleased that we could finally make it happen. Minniva did an amazing job with this song, adding her own personal touch to the song in an awesome way“.