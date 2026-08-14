MORTEMIA :: Nächster Cover-Track ist „Running up that Hill“

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den elften Mortemia-Song aus den „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von Coverversionen, bei denen für jeden Song verschiedene Gastsänger mitwirken. Diese Single ist eine Interpretation von „Running up that Hill“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Kate Bush, mit Federica Lanna als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich, zudem gibt es ein Video.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/running-up-that-hill-feat-federica-lanna

Quote – Morten Veland:

MORTEMIA: „I’m proud and honoured to welcome back my dear friend and former collaborator Federica Lanna as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. A few years back I had the pleasure of working with Federica on our rendition of ‚Frozen‘, (originally by Madonna). For those of you that might have missed out, you can find Mortemia’s version up on all digital platforms. This time around we have chosen ‚Running up that Hill‘ by Kate Bush. A very classic and beautiful song that we both love. It took me some time at first to find the right direction for this rendition, but in the end I believe that I found a great way to add my signature touch. On top of that Federica did an amazing job with her vocal performance, adding her own touch to the song. I’m really excited with what we have come up with together, and we really can’t wait to share the song with all of you. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 14th of August 2026“.