MORTEMIA :: „Dream On“ Cover mit Video

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den zweiten MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Coversongs mit 12 verschiedenen Gastsängern. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „Dream On“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Aerosmith, mit Linda Toni Grahn als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 5. September 2025, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/dream-on-feat-linda-toni-grahn-2

Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome my friend and collaborator Linda Toni Grahn back as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. Me and Linda already released the song ‚Forever and Beyond‘ a few years ago, as part of ‚The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions‘. This time we have done our own version of the classic song ‚Dream on‘, originally by Aerosmith. This is a song that we both have loved since our early years. While working on this song Linda’s voice appeared in my mind through the whole process, so I just had to check with Linda if she was up to it, and luckily she loved the idea as well. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Linda on board my Mortemia project once more, and we can’t wait to share this song with you all.“