MORTEMIA :: Coverversion von „Take on Me“

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den siebten Mortemia-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Cover-Songs, bei denen für jeden Song verschiedene Gastsänger mitwirken. Dieser Titel ist eine Coverversion von „Take on Me“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von a-Ha, mit Marcela Bovio als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 27. März 2026, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/take-on-me-feat-marcela-bovio

Quote – Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome back my friend and collaborator Marcela Bovio as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. The song of choice this time is the timeless classic ‚Take on me‘ by my fellow Norwegians of the band a-Ha. I still remember very well when this song was released back in 1985 although I was just 7 years of age at the time, it was something very different that I had never heard before. The band also grew to be the biggest success ever to come out of Norway, and the band is just as huge today. I wanted to make a tribute to a-Ha for a long time, but I could not decide on which song, as there are so many great songs to choose from, but I eventually ended up making a rendition of their greatest hit ‚Take on me‘. After discovering how well the iconic synth riff transcended to the 7-string guitar my choice was basically made“.