MORTEMIA :: Coversong „It’s a Sin“ feat. Jane Odintsova

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat den dreizehnten MORTEMIA-Song aus den „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von Coverversionen, bei denen für jeden Song verschiedene Gastsänger mitwirken. Diese Single ist eine Interpretation von „It’s a Sin“, ursprünglich von den Pet Shop Boys, mit Jane Odintsova als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 9. Oktober 2026, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandimperialage/its-a-sin-feat-jane-odintsova

Quote – Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Jane Odintsova as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. I first met Jane in England during Sirenia’s last UK tour 2 years ago, and I’ve had Jane in mind for a possible collab since then. I am very pleased to announce that now the time has come. The song of choice is ‚It’s a Sin‘ by Pet Shop Boys. It’s a song that I remember very well from my early years, when the song arrived in 1987. I’m really excited with the rendition that me and Jane have come up with together, and we both really can’t wait to share the song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 9th of October 2026“.