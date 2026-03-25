MOONSPELL :: Neues Album mit Titelsong angekündigt

Die portugiesischen Gothic-Metal-Pioniere MOONSPELL haben ein Musikvideo zur ersten Single und dem Titelsong ihres kommenden Studioalbums „Far From God“ veröffentlicht. „Far From God“ erscheint am 3. Juli 2026 über Napalm Records.

Listen/Preorder: http://lnk.to/Moonspell-FarFromGod

Fernando Ribeiro comments on the track:

„I lost my faith and hope in vampires for quite a few years. They became the clowns of Hollywood, the cheap Halloween shop customs, the old and disgraceful Princes from the East. Until the film director Robert Eggers brought us Nosferatu in 2024 and I was immediately attracted back to that tragic, romantic character who Bram Stoker immortalised in his letters. I wrote Far from God in just one breath and it’s our first song about vampiric love in ages. I confess I felt the urge of, together with Moonspell, saving the face of Gothic Metal which became hostage of semi-tuned operatic female vocalists, simpleton and crunchy guitar riffs; and of lyrical content that would make Dracula impale himself with a stake in his bloodless heart. This song is the essence of this album, its title, its video, its soul. And you can even feel the fire of daylight burning into yours and your lover’s skin.“