MAYHEM :: Neue Single „Life is a Corpse You Drag“

MAYHEM kehren mit ihrem siebten Studioalbum „Liturgy of Death“ zurück und haben daraus die Single „Life is a Corpse You Drag“ veröffentlicht. Das Album präsentiert den Tod nicht als Ende, sondern als universelles Gesetz, das alles Leben berührt und die Zerbrechlichkeit der menschlichen Existenz offenbart. „Liturgy of Death“ erscheint am 6. Februar 2026.

Album-Preorder: https://mayhemband.lnk.to/LiturgyOfDeathNE

Attila comments on the new track: „Life Is a Corpse You Drag is not a slogan, but a ritual and a realization. It names an ancient law: consciousness as burden, the body as vessel, faith as a seal on a grave already closed. There is no comfort in this recognition but there is release. If we have been dead all along, there is nothing left to lose. […]“