MÅNEGARM :: Neue Single „Rodhins hav“

Nach den bereits veröffentlichten Singles „Hör mitt kall“ und „I skogsfruns famn“ haben die schwedischen Metal-Wikinger MÅNEGARM nun ein Musikvideo zu ihrer neuen Single „Rodhins hav“ veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt aus dem neuen Studioalbum des Trios, „Edsvuren“, das am 29. August 2025 über Napalm Records erscheinen wird.

Preorder: https://napalmrecords.com/manegarm

„Rodhins hav (Rodhin’s Sea) is a tribute to our beloved home and is also meant to honor the people from here who have fallen victim to the forces of the sea throughout history, and to the families who lost their loved ones to the depths of the water“, the band comments. „Rodhins hav is a beautiful and emotional acoustic song that features Ellinor Videfors on amazing vocals, and the violin is played beautifully by the one and only – Martin Björklund.“