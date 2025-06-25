LORD BELIAL :: Neues Album vorab im Fullstream

„Unholy Trinity“, das neueste Werk der schwedischen Black Metaller LORD BELIAL wurde heute auf dem YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion vorgestellt. Das Album erscheint am 27. Juni über Hammerheart Records.

Preorder: https://lordbelial.lnk.to/unholytrinity

Lord Belial comment: „Unholy Trinity is finally unleashed – an album forged in darkness, fire, and absolute conviction. We’re both proud and cursed to share this with you, a work that channels everything we are and everything we’ve carried through decades of black metal devotion. This is our offering; no light, no compromise, only death and ascension.“