LORD BELIAL :: Neuer Track „The Whore“

Die schwedischen Black Metaller LORD BELIAL melden sich 2025 mit ihrem zehnten Studioalbum „Unholy Trinity“ zurück. Die 1992 gegründete Band hat nun den neuen Song „The Whore“ veröffentlicht.

Pre-order Album: https://lordbelial.lnk.to/unholytrinity

Lord Belial comment on the track: „‚The Whore‘ conjures an apocalyptic vision rooted in Revelation, where Babylon rises as a symbol of spiritual decay, lust, and power. Fueled by searing riffs and infernal intensity, the track unleashes a harrowing portrait of the scarlet beast and the dominion of the Mother of Harlots. It stands as a dark pillar of Unholy Trinity, merging biblical imagery with Lord Belial’s signature blackened ferocity.“