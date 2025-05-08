KAAMOS WARRIORS :: Neuer Track vom noch unbetitelten 5. Studioalbum

Die finnische Pagan Metal Band KAAMOS WARRIORS wird ihr noch unbetiteltes fünftes Studioalbum später im Jahr 2025 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single „Seita“ wurde nun veröffentlicht und das Musikvideo zum Song gibt es bei YouTube.

Listen: https://push.fm/fl/kaamos-warriors-seita

The guitarist Jani Moilanen comments:

„We have a great respect and admiration towards the nature and wilderness and it has guided us deeper into to world of ancient (Finnish) paganism. We live in the area where we are blessed to be surrounded by beautiful nature. All this reflects more and more in our music and can be heard and seen in our new „Seita“ single and music video.“