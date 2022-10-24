IMMORTAL :: Neues Album “War Against All” angekündigt

IMMORTAL haben die Arbeiten an ihrem kommenden neuen Studioalbum abgeschlossen. Ihr neues Album “War Against All” wird 2023 über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht werden. Es ist das 10. Studioalbum der Band und wird 8 neue Songs im klassischen IMMORTAL-Stil enthalten.

The band ´s founder Demonaz states:

“Immortal continues the style that was established and defined on our very first records. It ´s fast, furious, epic, and mighty Blashyrkh metal – the one and only way!”

Demonaz offers some more background on the process of making War Against All:

“Even though the studio work is necessary to get an ultimate recording, the writing process is obviously my favourite. I still write all the guitar riffs/music at home with the same old vibe, and the lyrics as well. The early days of black metal inspire me the most. Cold nights in the woods, on the mountains under the winter moon. That´s what keeps the spirit alive, and the foundation to all our music”

The album was produced in Bergen, Norway, at Earshot & Conclave Studios.

“It´s actually the same studio where I recorded the guitars and vocals for Northern Chaos Gods. They also did a great job with the new album, and it was a pleasure to go back and work there again. I am especially pleased with the outcome on this one. It´s got that cold biting guitar sound, yet powerful production.

Immortal have never compromised on the original vision, which is taking fans on a journey through Blashyrkh with our most grim and dark music, with every new release. These songs are no exception to this. I am proud of the final result, it ´s got a distinct expression, and I can ´t wait to let the fans hear it!”

The album’s cover artwork was done by the Swedish artist Mattias Frisk.