HEXBANE :: Debütsingle „Nefarious Spells“

HEXBANE, ein neues Extreme-Metal-Kollektiv mit Mitgliedern von Necromantia, Emperor, Rotting Christ und Electric Wizard, hat seine Debütsingle und das dazugehörige Video „Nefarious Spells“ veröffentlicht. Die 7″-EP der Band, „From Hell“, kann ab sofort gemeinsam über The Circle Music und Hell’s Fire Records vorbestellt werden.

Listen: https://thecirclemusic.lnk.to/NefariousSpells

Die Band features Faust (Djevel, ex-Emperor), The Magus (ex-Necromantia, The Magus), George Emmanuel (Lucifer’s Child, ex-Rotting Christ) & Tas Danazoglou (Friends of Hell, ex-Electric Wizard)

Preorder:

Red vinyl:

https://thecirclemusic.gr/product/hexbane-from-hell-blood-red-7-lp-limited-to-267-copies/

Gold vinyl:

https://www.hellsfire-records.com/