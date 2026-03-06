HEAVENWOOD :: Neue Single der Gothic-/Dark-Metal-Pioniere

Die portugiesischen Gothic-/Dark-Metal-Pioniere HEAVENWOOD veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „The Moon“ als ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihr Album „The Tarot of the Bohemians – Part II“, das später in diesem Jahr weltweit erscheinen soll.

Listen: https://bfan.link/hvwd-moon

Info:

Düster, eindringlich und reich an Texturen entfaltet sich „The Moon“ mit melancholischer Intensität, bevor es in einem kraftvollen und kathartischen Höhepunkt gipfelt und damit die konzeptionelle Tiefe und klangliche Raffinesse des kommenden Albums „The Tarot of the Bohemians – Part II“ auf den Punkt bringt.

„This piece – and my musical interpretation of the study and concept developed by the occultist Papus – is an analogy for the process of materializing a series of personal experiences, lived from within my own microcosm and charged with profound dualities which, in the eyes of the outside world, are constantly presented to us in a dogmatic way“, Ricardo Dias dos Santos comments. „In this case, Love and the metaphorical relationship between the Sun and the Moon“.