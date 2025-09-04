GREEN CARNATION :: Neues Album vorab im Fullstream

Das neue GREEN CARNATION Album „A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores of Melancholia“ erscheint diesen Freitag, den 5. September, aber ihr könnt alle sechs Songs bereits jetzt auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Season of Mist anhören.

Pre-order & Pre-save:

https://orcd.co/greencarnationadarkpoem1

Pre-save on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/prerelease/2o7sN7WqyIQDx96WvqtYUm

„Today is a milestone in Green Carnation’s history, as we’re now finally able to share the first part of A Dark Poem with the world“, says the band’s vocalist Kjetil Nordhus. „The incredible amount of work behind this album, and the time it took to finish it on the level we wanted, makes it even sweeter to finally be here. This is indeed a proud moment for Green Carnation. We are looking forward to the journey ahead“.