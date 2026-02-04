GREEN CARNATION :: Ankündigung vom 2.Teil „A Dark Poem“

GREEN CARNATION kündigen „A Dark Poem, Part II: Sanguis“ an und präsentieren dabei das neue Musikvideo zum ersten Teil seines Titelsongs „Sanguis (Blood Ties)“.

Pre-order & Pre-save: https://orcd.co/greencarnationsanguis

Info:

„We wanted A Dark Poem to start off with guns blazing“, Green Carnation vocalist Kjetil Nordhus says in reference to Part I. „But for Part II, we have some very personal stories that we want people to hear. Sanguis invites listeners into our darkest inner rooms with some of the most raw and vulnerable songs that we’ve ever written“.

„A Dark Poem, Part II: Sanguis hold some of the most personal lyrics that I’ve ever written“, says Stein Roger Sordal, the band’s bassist and primary lyricist. „The lyrics are so personal that I had to go many rounds with myself over whether or not to tone them down. In the end, I chose to keep them as honest as possible“.