GJALLARHORN’S WRATH :: Symphonic Black/Death Debütalbum im Fullstream

Die Symphonic Blackened Death Metal Band GJALLARHORN’S WRATH hat heute ihr Debütalbum „The Silver Key“ über Non Serviam Records veröffentlicht. Das komplette Album wird exklusiv auf Black Metal Promotion vorgestellt, gibt es aber auch hier zu hören oder zu bestellen:
CD: https://www.non-serviam-records.com/products/gjallarhorns-wrath-the-silver-key-digipak
VINYL: https://www.non-serviam-records.com/products/gjallarhorns-wrath-the-silver-key-vinyl
DIGITAL: https://non-serviam-records.bandcamp.com/album/the-silver-key