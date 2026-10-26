GATES OF ISHTAR :: Erstes neues Material seit 29 Jahren

Die schwedischen Death-Metal-Veteranen GATES OF ISHTAR haben den ersten Titel und das Musikvideo zu „Ghosts“ aus ihrem kommenden Comeback-Album „Murder the Light“ vorgestellt. Das vierte Studioalbum der Band und ihr erstes seit 29 Jahren erscheint am 21. Januar 2027 über The Circle Music.

Pre-Order: https://thecirclemusic.gr/product-category/the-circle-releases/?filter_artist-name=gates-of-ishtar

The band previously commented regarding the new album: „After nearly three decades, Gates of Ishtar return. This January we will release our first album since 1998. Not a look back, but a continuation built on the same foundation and spirit that defined us then and still drives us now. The new material stays true to the sound and identity that shaped our earlier work. While reflecting the years that have passed and the experiences gained along the way, now nearly thirty years later, the fire still burns even brighter and more intensely than ever.“