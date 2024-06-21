EINHERJER :: Tribut-Song an Motörhead

Die legendären Pioniere des nordischen Heavy Metal, EINHERJER, haben am 21. Juni 2024 ihre neueste Single „Deaf Forever“ veröffentlicht. Die Single ist ein Cover und eine Hommage an die Legenden von MOTÖRHEAD und deren gleichnamigen Song und kommt gerade rechtzeitig für Einherjers Auftritte bei großen Sommerfestivals wie Tons of Rock, Summer Breeze Open Air und Wacken Open Air.

Listen: https://ffm.to/deafforever

About the track Einherjer states:

“‘Deaf Forever’ is a homage to one of the most iconic bands in heavy metal history. Motörhead has always been an inspiration for us. ‚Deaf Forever,‘ with its relentless energy, gritty vocals, and driving rhythm, makes it a good fit for Einherjer. We fused the thunderous legacy of Motörhead with the mythic resonance of our Norse Heavy Metal. I think it turned out great!”.