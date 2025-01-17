DAWN OF SOLACE :: 3. neue Single vom kommenden Album

Die finnischen Melancholic Metaller DAWN OF SOLACE haben mit Invitation“ einen neuen Track aus ihrem kommenden Album „Affliction Vortex“ veröffentlicht. Nach den ersten beiden Singles „Murder“ und „Fortress“ ist „Invitation“ ein weiteres kraftvolles Statement, das die für die Band typische Mischung aus schweren Riffs und eindringlichen Melodien präsentiert.

„Affliction Vortex“ wird am 14. Februar über Noble Demon als CD, Vinyl-LP und in digitaler Form erscheinen und kann hier vorbestellt werden: https://music.nobledemon.com/vortex

Mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen (WOLFHEART, BEFORE THE DAWN) comments on the track: „Invitation is a crushingly heavy and beautiful song at least from the writers point of view. Sometimes a song and lyrics are born like a stream of thought and with effortless creation but once all is done and you hear the song as a complete piece of art it ties a knot inside you that you struggle to open even after dozens of times of listening and even speaking certain parts of lyrics remains unpleasant.“