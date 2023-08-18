DARK THE SUNS :: Letzte Single vor Release des 5. Albums

Die finnische Melodic Dark Metal Band DARK THE SUNS wird am 29. September 2023 ihr fünftes Studioalbum „Raven And The Nightsky“ über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die letzte Single aus dem kommenden Album heißt „Swans of the Frozen Waters“.

Song: https://push.fm/fl/dts-swans

Album: https://music.imusician.pro/a/76_nbOmk

Mikko:

„Inka has written this beautiful and melanholic song. The song also includes some new elements with Jani’s athmospheric clean vocals““

Jani:

„To me „Swans of the Frozen Waters“ has the most intriguing combination of rhytm and wistfully beautiful melody. Carefully implemented music video emphasizes the emotional athmosphere of the song even more. Definitely one of my favourite songs!“